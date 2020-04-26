Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 961 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

