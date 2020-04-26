Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,391 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $0.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BW opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.14). The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.