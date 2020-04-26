Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

