SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $18,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SEI Investments by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.