MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Stake Reduced by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,560 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.09% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

