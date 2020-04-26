Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $108.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

