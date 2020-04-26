16,549 Shares in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of CyberOptics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyberOptics by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBE stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $155.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.71, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.68.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

