Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.04% of Dorman Products worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Dorman Products from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $57.84 on Friday. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

