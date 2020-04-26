Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Holdings Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Bruker worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Bruker by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

