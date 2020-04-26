Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 181,874 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 2.64% of NetGear worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetGear by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 561,500 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in NetGear by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 355,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetGear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 97,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $221,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,903 shares of company stock valued at $455,599. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetGear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NTGR opened at $21.65 on Friday. NetGear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $640.97 million, a PE ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 1.19.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

