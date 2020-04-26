Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 497,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after buying an additional 1,336,353 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

