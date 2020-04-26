Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 589 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

