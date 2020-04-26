iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGIB opened at $57.68 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71.

