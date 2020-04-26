iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 183,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

