iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 183,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ballentine Partners LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ballentine Partners LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Dorman Products Inc. Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp
Dorman Products Inc. Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp
Bruker Co. Holdings Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp
Bruker Co. Holdings Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp
Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 181,874 Shares of NetGear, Inc.
Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 181,874 Shares of NetGear, Inc.
Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc
Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc
Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 589 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF
Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 589 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report