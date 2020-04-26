Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98.

