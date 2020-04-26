Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Paychex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX opened at $68.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.