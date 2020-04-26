1,031 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,111.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,296,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,210,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,929,000 after acquiring an additional 113,552 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 957.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 61,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,652,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $232.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.94. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.1703 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

