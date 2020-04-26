Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Home Bancshares accounts for about 0.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $13.10 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOMB. Stephens raised their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

