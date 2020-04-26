Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 34.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 336,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAGG stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16.

