SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 18.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $49,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.74 and its 200-day moving average is $267.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

