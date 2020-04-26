iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 15.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $41,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.