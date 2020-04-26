Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.