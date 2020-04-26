Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 1.20% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $101.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.