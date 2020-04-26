Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $2.11 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,262 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,877,000 after buying an additional 2,605,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,316,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after buying an additional 1,276,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,632,000 after buying an additional 1,095,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

