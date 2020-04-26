Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 343.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,669 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $53.95 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

