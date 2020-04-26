Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,758 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for 0.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYG. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter.

IYG stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average of $137.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7515 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

