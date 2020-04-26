Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 525 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $9,666,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day moving average is $174.37.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

