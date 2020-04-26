Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Invests $440,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.