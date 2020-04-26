Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Buys 383,528 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,528 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 17.0% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $93,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20.

