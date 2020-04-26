Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,219,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,338,000 after buying an additional 5,775,472 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,749,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,725,000 after buying an additional 401,940 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,733,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,153,000 after buying an additional 295,939 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 804.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 326,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 290,706 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

