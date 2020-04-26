Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 119.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,053,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,446,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,246.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 273,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 253,487 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,371,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,810,000 after acquiring an additional 202,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $66.42 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.