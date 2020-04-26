Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 36.1% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 343,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 731.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 826,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 726,693 shares during the period.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

