Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 144 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $158,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 120.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

