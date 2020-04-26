Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after acquiring an additional 187,505 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

BIP stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.538 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3,071.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

