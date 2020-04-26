Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $2.91 Million in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.