Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,265 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,342,000 after buying an additional 5,153,300 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,352,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after buying an additional 1,730,850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $35.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

