Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 28,502 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 285,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $8,616,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 412,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 156,071 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

