Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 18,239 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,239 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

