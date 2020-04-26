Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,156,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,117.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 279,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,198,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,388,000 after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 169,826 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

