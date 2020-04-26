Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after buying an additional 2,391,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,652,000 after buying an additional 2,141,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.