Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 3,777 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

