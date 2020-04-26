Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,776,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,290,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 844,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 713,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $57.44 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

