Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $144.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.87. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.28 and a fifty-two week high of $177.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.1087 dividend. This represents a $4.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

