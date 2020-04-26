Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 7,884 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,529 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 133.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 59,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

