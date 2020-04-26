Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund accounts for 0.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

