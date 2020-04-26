ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 32,980 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. Insiders bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

