Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

