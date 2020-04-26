Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Lifted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 2.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,766,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

