Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,818,000 after purchasing an additional 297,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,899,000 after purchasing an additional 630,125 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,773,000 after purchasing an additional 540,645 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,402,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,817,000 after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Atlassian by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,383,000 after acquiring an additional 108,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $152.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.06. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $102.61 and a twelve month high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

