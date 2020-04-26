Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 34.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 122.6% during the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 750.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.12.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

